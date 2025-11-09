Not only did the Texans, backup quarterback and all, manage to overcome a 29-10 fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Jaguars, 36-29, but they capped the comeback with a memorable moment.

Through three quarters without C.J. Stroud (concussion), Davis Mills and company were struggling, and the Jaguars were cruising; Mills had been intercepted on the third play from scrimmage, and after Travis Etienne punched in a 6-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, it looked like it would be a straightforward win for Jacksonville.

Then the tides turned. Mills threw touchdowns to Jayden Higgins and Dalton Schultz, and the Texans forced three and outs following both drives. Down 29-24, Mills produced a 14-yard touchdown run to give the hosts an improbable 30-29 lead. It was his first touchdown run since 2022.

Things got even crazier. The Jaguars got the ball back with 31 seconds left, and Trevor Lawrence appeared to move Jacksonville into field goal range with a completion to Parker Washington inside Houston territory. But Chuma Edoga was called for hands to the face, putting the visitors in true dire straits: at their own 35-yard line with seven seconds left.

Then this happened:

Rankins is the only player 300+ pounds to score a touchdown in franchise history, and he's now done so twice; he also had a scoop and score with Houston in 2023.