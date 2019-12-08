Watch Texans vs. Broncos: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Houston 8-4; Denver 4-8

What to Know

The Houston Texans have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Houston has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Texans beat the New England Patriots 28-22 last week. Houston QB Deshaun Watson was slinging it as he passed for 234 yards and three TDs on 25 attempts. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 140.70.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Denver sidestepped the Los Angeles Chargers for a 23-20 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.

Their wins bumped the Texans to 8-4 and Denver to 4-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the league at 24. On the other end of the spectrum, Denver is stumbling into the game with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 11 on the season. So the Denver squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Texans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston and Denver both have one win in their last two games.