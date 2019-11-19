Watch Texans vs. Colts: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Texans vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)
Current Records: Houston 6-4; Indianapolis 6-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Houston Texans are heading back home. Houston and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at NRG Stadium. Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.
A win for the Texans just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 41-7 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. QB Deshaun Watson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 169 yards passing.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Indianapolis and the Jacksonville Jaguars was still a pretty decisive one as Indianapolis wrapped it up with a 33-13 victory. Indianapolis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Marlon Mack, who rushed for 109 yards and one TD on 14 carries, and RB Jonathan Williams, who picked up 116 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Williams didn't help his team much against the Miami Dolphins last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Indianapolis' win lifted them to 6-4 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 6-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston is stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 289.1 on average. But the Colts are fifth worst in the league in passing yards per game, with only 216.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Texans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colts.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Indianapolis have won six out of their last ten games against Houston.
- Oct 20, 2019 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Houston 23
- Jan 05, 2019 - Indianapolis 21 vs. Houston 7
- Dec 09, 2018 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Houston 21
- Sep 30, 2018 - Houston 37 vs. Indianapolis 34
- Dec 31, 2017 - Indianapolis 22 vs. Houston 13
- Nov 05, 2017 - Indianapolis 20 vs. Houston 14
- Dec 11, 2016 - Houston 22 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Oct 16, 2016 - Houston 26 vs. Indianapolis 23
- Dec 20, 2015 - Houston 16 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 08, 2015 - Indianapolis 27 vs. Houston 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Metcalf wants to cook, own a restaurant
He broke the internet with his ripped physique and 2% body fat, but even Metcalf indulges his...
-
NFL survivor, Week 12 knockout picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire Week 12 NFL schedule 10,000 times.
-
Amari Cooper, Collins to play vs. Pats
It's the biggest game of the season for the Cowboys, and it appears they'll be fully loaded...
-
Texans vs. Colts odds, picks, TNF sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Colts vs. Texans game 10,000 times.
-
Gronkowski says he can relate to Garrett
Gronkowski says he can relate to the NFL's latest troubling incident
-
Grading young QBs: Lamar, Allen thrive
Both second-year quarterbacks had fine performances over the weekend to keep the top two highest...
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night