Watch Texans vs. Jaguars: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)

Current Records: Houston 0-1-0; Jacksonville 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Houston 11-5-0; Jacksonville 5-11-0;

What to Know

Houston will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Houston picked up 448 yards, Jacksonville 431).

The Texans had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It was close but no cigar for the Texans as they fell 28-30 to New Orleans. QB Deshaun Watson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jacksonville couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They fell to Kansas City 26-40. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Jacksonville of the 14-30 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Oct. 7 of last year.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston was third in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only eight. As for the Jaguars, they ranked second in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 17 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Texans are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Jacksonville.