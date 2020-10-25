Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Houston

Current Records: Green Bay 4-1; Houston 1-5

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to NRG Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for the Packers in their past four games, so the Houston Texans might be catching them at a good time.

Green Bay suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 38-10 by the third quarter. QB Aaron Rodgers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.57 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Houston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Tennessee Titans last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 42-36. Despite the loss, the Texans got a solid performance out of QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for four TDs and 335 yards on 37 attempts. Watson's 53-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Will Fuller in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Packers going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Green Bay has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 32.40 points per game. We'll see if the Texans can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.19

Odds

The Packers are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.