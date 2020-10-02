Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Houston

Current Records: Minnesota 0-3; Houston 0-3

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will square off against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

This past Sunday, Minnesota and the Tennessee Titans were almost perfectly matched up, but the Vikings suffered an agonizing 31-30 defeat. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of RB Dalvin Cook, who rushed for one TD and 181 yards on 22 carries.

Houston came within a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 28-21 loss. No one had a standout game offensively for Houston, but they got scores from WR Will Fuller, WR Randall Cobb, and RB David Johnson. Deshaun Watson's longest connection was to Cobb for 34 yards in the fourth quarter.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is third worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 440 on average. The Texans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 188.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.