Watch the 2019 AFC Championship and Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 with CBS All Access
Everything you need to know about this weekend's conference title game -- and how to tune in
It's a galactic weekend for TV on CBS -- and for more than one reason.
Not only will the Kansas City Chiefs have a shot at reaching the stars by dethroning the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship and advancing to Super Bowl LIII, but Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, will continue to showcase the first TV appearances by Mr. Spock in almost three decades.
Thanks to CBS All Access, you can catch all the action -- in space and on the gridiron -- wherever and whenever you want.
Here's everything you need to know:
How to watch the AFC Championship
Game: AFC Championship (Chiefs vs. Patriots)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 20
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access
TV note: CBS is carrying the AFC Championship Game on stations live across the nation (see the full CBS schedule here).
How to watch Star Trek: Discovery
Show: Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2
Episode dates: Premiered Jan. 17, new episodes weekly
Stream: CBS All Access
How do I get CBS All Access?
Don't worry. Signing up is simple! You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Or just click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial and input the proper information.
Where and how can I use CBS All Access?
Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go. You can also download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.
More questions about CBS All Access?
If you have any questions about CBS All Access, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.
-
