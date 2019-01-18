Watch the 2019 AFC Championship and Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 with CBS All Access

It's a galactic weekend for TV on CBS -- and for more than one reason.

Not only will the Kansas City Chiefs have a shot at reaching the stars by dethroning the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship and advancing to Super Bowl LIII, but Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, will continue to showcase the first TV appearances by Mr. Spock in almost three decades.

Thanks to CBS All Access, you can catch all the action -- in space and on the gridiron -- wherever and whenever you want.

Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch the AFC Championship

Game: AFC Championship (Chiefs vs. Patriots)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 20

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access

TV note: CBS is carrying the AFC Championship Game on stations live across the nation (see the full CBS schedule here).

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery

Show: Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2

Episode dates: Premiered Jan. 17, new episodes weekly

Stream: CBS All Access

