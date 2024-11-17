No table is safe at Orchard Park, and that includes any on the set of The NFL Today. Broadcasting outside of Highmark Stadium leading up to the most highly anticipated game on the Week 11 slate, the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Buffalo Bills, The NFL Today crew endeared themselves to Bills Mafia by breaking an array of tables.

First up was J.J. Watt, who essentially tackled his table into submission. Then, it was Nate Burleson who gained some serious air before breaking his table in two. Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher, who had previously broken a table on air a few years back, didn't waste time taking down his table, and then the former MVP Matt Ryan rounded out the dismantling as the crew broke down four total tables in front of screaming Bills fans.

Of course, this is merely the appetizer for what is expected to be a massive matchup between the Bills and Chiefs, which you can watch on CBS.

Chiefs vs. Bills where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -2.5, O/U 46.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Of course, this isn't the first time that these two teams have faced one another with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen under center. Mahomes is 4-3 against Allen in their careers, which includes a 3-0 mark in the playoffs.

Kansas City enters this game with a perfect 9-0 record and currently has a firm grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, Buffalo is right on their tails as they are 8-2 on the year and have the No. 2 seed. While the Chiefs would still walk out of this game with the No. 1 seed even if they lost today, the Bills would be just a game behind with the head-to-head tiebreaker in their back pocket, so the stakes are sky high.