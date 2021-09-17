Through 1 Quarter
Although the New York Giants were the underdogs at kickoff, they've since taken control of the game. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Washington Football Team 7 to nothing.
The Giants have been riding high on the performance of QB Daniel Jones, who has accumulated 45 passing yards in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Jones has been efficient, with a passer rating of 155.60.
Who's Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 0-1; Washington 0-1
Last Season Records: Washington 7-9; New York 6-10
What to Know
The Washington Football Team haven't won a matchup against the New York Giants since Oct. 28 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Washington and New York will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Washington has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Washington didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from TE Logan Thomas and QB Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke ended up with a passer rating of 163.70.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Dustin Hopkins delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, falling 27-13. New York's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Sterling Shepard, who caught seven passes for one TD and 113 yards, and QB Daniel Jones, who passed for one TD and 267 yards on 37 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 129.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Football Team are a 3.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won eight out of their last 12 games against Washington.
- Nov 08, 2020 - New York 23 vs. Washington 20
- Oct 18, 2020 - New York 20 vs. Washington 19
- Dec 22, 2019 - New York 41 vs. Washington 35
- Sep 29, 2019 - New York 24 vs. Washington 3
- Dec 09, 2018 - New York 40 vs. Washington 16
- Oct 28, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. New York 13
- Dec 31, 2017 - New York 18 vs. Washington 10
- Nov 23, 2017 - Washington 20 vs. New York 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - New York 19 vs. Washington 10
- Sep 25, 2016 - Washington 29 vs. New York 27
- Nov 29, 2015 - Washington 20 vs. New York 14
- Sep 24, 2015 - New York 32 vs. Washington 21