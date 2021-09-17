Through 1 Quarter

Although the New York Giants were the underdogs at kickoff, they've since taken control of the game. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Washington Football Team 7 to nothing.

The Giants have been riding high on the performance of QB Daniel Jones, who has accumulated 45 passing yards in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Jones has been efficient, with a passer rating of 155.60.

Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 0-1; Washington 0-1

Last Season Records: Washington 7-9; New York 6-10

What to Know

The Washington Football Team haven't won a matchup against the New York Giants since Oct. 28 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Washington and New York will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Washington has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Washington didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from TE Logan Thomas and QB Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke ended up with a passer rating of 163.70.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Dustin Hopkins delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, falling 27-13. New York's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Sterling Shepard, who caught seven passes for one TD and 113 yards, and QB Daniel Jones, who passed for one TD and 267 yards on 37 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 129.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Football Team are a 3.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New York have won eight out of their last 12 games against Washington.