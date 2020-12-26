Who's Playing

Carolina @ Washington

Current Records: Carolina 4-10; Washington 6-8

What to Know

The Washington Football Team's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at FedEx Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Last week, Washington was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Seattle Seahawks 20-15. The losing side was boosted by RB J.D. McKissic, who snatched one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Green Bay Packers last week, falling 24-16. The Panthers' only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 121.90.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Washington going off at just a 1-point favorite. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put Washington at 6-8 and Carolina at 4-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington is fourth worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only 13 on the season. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Football Team are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Washington and Carolina both have two wins in their last four games.