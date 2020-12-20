Who's Playing

Seattle @ Washington

Current Records: Seattle 9-4; Washington 6-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Washington Football Team are heading back home. They and the Seattle Seahawks will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at FedEx Field. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Washington beat the San Francisco 49ers 23-15 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from DE Chase Young and SAF Kamren Curl.

Though it wasn't hard to do, special teams outscored the standard offense with 11 points. K Dustin Hopkins delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Seahawks' strategy against the New York Jets last week. Seattle took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 40-3 victory over New York. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 23-3. QB Russell Wilson and RB Chris Carson were among the main playmakers for Seattle as the former passed for four TDs and 206 yards on 27 attempts and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Washington up to 6-7 and Seattle to 9-4. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 29. Less enviably, Seattle is worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 308.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.60

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Seahawks, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.