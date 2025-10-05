The Arizona Cardinals will host the Tennessee Titans in an NFL Week 5 battle on Paramount+. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are looking to get back into the win column after back-to-back losses to division rivals, most recently falling 23-20 to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, Cam Ward and the Titans are still in search of their first win of the season, entering Week 5 on the heels of a 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Cardinals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. The Cardinals are -420 money line favorites (risk $420 to win $100), while the Titans are +324 underdogs. Before making any Cardinals vs. Titans picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Titans vs. Cardinals at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins:

Where to bet on Cardinals vs. Titans

Where to watch Titans vs. Cardinals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Cardinals vs. Titans betting preview

Odds: Cardinals -7.5, over/under 41.5

The Titans woes aren't all the fault of rookie QB Ward, who has a 2-2 TD-INT ratio and a lackluster offensive line in front of him -- not to mention that three of his first four NFL games have been against top-10 ranked defenses. Meanwhile, Tennessee's own defense is allowing 368.5 total yards and 30.0 points per game. Ward will be challenged yet again in Week 5, even against a Cardinals defense that ranks 28th in the league against the pass.



The Cardinals did themselves no favors in Weeks 3 and 4 as they allowed last-second game-winning field goals by both the Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. The offense has been productive but inconsistent, with Murray completing 66.9% of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions. One bright spot for the Cardinals is that they will be playing at home on extended rest since they last took the field on Thursday of Week 4.

Click here to bet Titans vs. Cardinals at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Titans vs. Cardinals score prediction, picks

Arizona is 2-2-0 ATS this season while Tennessee is 1-3-0 against the spread. After back-to-back weeks of losing by late-game field goals, the SportsLine model is leaning on the Cardinals to right the ship against a beleaguered Titans team. The model projects Arizona will cover the spread in 54% of simulations. Cardinals vs. Titans score prediction: Cardinals 26, Titans 16

Want more Week 5 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 5 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.