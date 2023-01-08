After sitting out the Tennessee Titans' Week 17 game, running back Derrick Henry came into Saturday night's Week 18 finale rested and ready to try and save Tennessee's season and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that will determine the AFC South title. And if there was any doubt that King Henry is resolved to protect the Titans' throne, it was viciously dispelled on a critical drive in the first half.

Up by three points and driving down the field in the second quarter, Henry took the handoff and took off to his left, rumbling forward before being met by Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Henry then proceeded to put Jenkins on a poster, throwing a stiff arm that knocked Jenkins down before being stopped by Tyson Campbell.

Henry's play set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo that put the Titans up 10-0. The Jaguars proceeded to answer with a touchdown drive of their own that was set up by an excellent 54-yard kick return by Jamal Agnew.

The Titans entered Saturday's game with their season hanging in the balance, as what was a 7-3 start and a seemingly easy path to a fourth straight AFC South title has turned into a six-game collapse that has left them 7-9 and on a collision course with the surging Jaguars. The winner of Week 18's game will win the AFC South and move on to the playoffs, while the loser's season will come to an end.