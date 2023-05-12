For a nation that's obsessed with football, it's hard to remember that not everyone loves the game. Plenty of people don't, and that's totally fine! But it also leaves you open to being on the wrong end of some good-natured jokes, and several people in Nashville found that out the hard way.

The Titans' creative team took to downtown Music City to get some help from passersby on which team they would be facing in a given week when shown that team's logo, and it's safe to say these people aren't tuning in every Sunday... or any Sunday.

Here's what their answers were (followed by the actual logo they were shown):

Week 1: "St. Louis Rams" (Saints) - Sept. 10

Week 2: "Lightning McQueen" (Chargers) - Sept. 17

Week 3: "Just the football logo" (Browns) - Sept. 24

Week 4: "Boston Bobcats" (Bengals) - Oct. 1

Week 5: "Cowboys" (Colts) - Oct. 8

Week 6: "Baltimore Orioles" (Ravens) - Oct. 15

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: "The Red Stallions" (Falcons) - Oct. 29

Week 9: "49ers, 69ers, Stars?" (Steelers) - Nov. 5

Week 10: "Pirates from the islands of the Caribbean" (Buccaneers) - Nov. 12

Week 11: "Chester Cheeto" (Jaguars) - Nov. 19

Week 12: "North Carolina Tigers" (Panthers) - Nov. 26

Week 13: "Cowboys" (Colts) - Dec. 3

Week 14: "Atlanta Florida Dolphins" (Dolphins) - Dec. 11

Week 15: "Texan Texans" (Texans) - Dec. 17

Week 16: "Eagles Eagles Eagles … from Pittsburgh" (Seahawks) - Dec. 24

Week 17: "Bulls? Patriots?" (Texans) - Dec. 31

Week 18: "Actually does not exist" (Jaguars) - TBD

Interestingly (and surprisingly), everyone was able to nail the Titans' logo itself -- though downtown Nashville is just steps away from Nissan Stadium, so that helps.

Let's just say the Titans are hoping they can beat many, many more opponents than these people could name.