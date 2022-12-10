Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Tennessee

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-8; Tennessee 7-5

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-10 against the Tennessee Titans since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Jaguars and Tennessee will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

The afternoon started off rough for Jacksonville this past Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 40-14 punch to the gut against the Detroit Lions. One thing holding Jacksonville back was the mediocre play of RB Travis Etienne, who did not have his best game: he fumbled the ball once with only 54 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Tennessee as they lost 35-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Tennessee, but QB Ryan Tannehill led the way with one touchdown. Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 132.50.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Currently 4-8 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Titans are 8-4 ATS.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Jacksonville.