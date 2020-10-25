Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Tennessee

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-0; Tennessee 5-0

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will play host again and welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Nissan Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect five-game season.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tennessee ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 42-36 victory over the Houston Texans. RB Derrick Henry had a dynamite game for the Titans; he rushed for two TDs and 212 yards on 22 carries. Henry put himself on the highlight reel with a 94-yard TD scramble down the right side of the field in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Pittsburgh's strategy against the Cleveland Browns last week. The Steelers put the hurt on Cleveland with a sharp 38-7 win. That 31-point margin sets a new team best for Pittsburgh on the season. Their RB James Conner looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 101 yards on 20 carries.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Tennessee going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought the Titans up to 5-0 and the Steelers to 5-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee is fourth worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 166 on average. To make matters even worse for Tennessee, Pittsburgh enters the contest with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Steelers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.