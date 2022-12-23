Who's Playing

Houston @ Tennessee

Current Records: Houston 1-12-1; Tennessee 7-7

What to Know

An AFC South battle is on tap between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Houston fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-24. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Davis Mills, who passed for two TDs and 121 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Mills ended up with a passer rating of 119.90.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Tennessee was not quite the Los Angeles Chargers' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. The Titans fell in a 17-14 heartbreaker. One thing holding Tennessee back was the mediocre play of QB Ryan Tannehill, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 165 yards passing. Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 122.10.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put Houston at 1-12-1 and the Titans at 7-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Texans are worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 167.5 on average. Tennessee has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 301.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tennessee have won eight out of their last 15 games against Houston.