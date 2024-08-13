During his days at Kentucky, Will Levis made headlines for his love of mayonnaise and stated he even put the condiment in his coffee. Now, Levis is cashing in on his love of mayo.

On Tuesday, Hellman's Mayonnaise announced the release of a mayonnaise-inspired fragrance called "Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise."

A 30-milliliter bottle of the fragrance only costs $8.

"It's been a very exciting process," Levis told CBS Sports last week regarding the collaboration. "We started last year when we announced my life-time supply of mayonnaise contract with Hellmann's, and now being an official spokesperson for them is really exciting. One of the ideas we had to 'bottle up' my love for mayonnaise and share it with the world was to create this Will Levis parfum de mayonnaise -- Will Levis No. 8 -- to share.

"It is what it says it is, it's a mayonnaise-based fragrance, but we do promise that it smells great, it smells like greatness. It's got the undertones that you'd think of in a mayonnaise: A little lemon, a little bit of coffee undertone to kind of play with how this whole thing got started."

Back in 2022, Levis mentioned he puts mayonnaise into his cup of coffee and drinks the concoction. However, after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2023, Levis revealed he doesn't actually put the popular condiment in his morning cup of coffee regularly.

Still, the Titans signal caller did end up earning a sponsorship deal with Hellman's.

Levis, who's entering his second NFL season, will be the Titans' starting quarterback after replacing Ryan Tannehill midway through the 2023 season. He showed flashes of arm talent during his rookie campaign as he completed 58.4% of his passes for 1,848 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.