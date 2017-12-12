WATCH: Tom Brady and Randy Moss play catch before MNF in Miami
Oh, the memories ...
Tom Brady's pregame warmup on Monday night in Miami had an interesting twist that involved a familiar face.
With ESPN handling the broadcast for Monday Night Football, former Patriots wide receiver and current NFL analyst Randy Moss was in attendance for New England's matchup against the Dolphins. As Brady warmed up on the field, he spotted Moss on the sideline and decided to rekindle the ol' flame.
It wasn't quite as thrilling as when Moss caught a record-breaking 23 touchdowns in a single season when Brady was his quarterback, but one might assume it did bring back some nice memories for both men. Judging from Moss's smile, he missed catching passes from Brady.
As for the quarterback, he probably wishes Moss was in uniform for the game, as he went on to have a surprising amount of trouble against the Dolphins defense. You can follow all the action in our GameTracker.
