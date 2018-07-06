Tom Brady family dodgeball games are psychotically intense and competitive

Things have been pretty chill for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. Despite the lingering drama surrounding Brady and Bill Belichick and the Patriots in general, the reigning MVP has been enjoying some family time in between his repeated media appearances that largely feature veiled references to his feelings towards his team.

Chill out time is apparently over, though. Brady posted a video of he and his family playing a friendly game of dodgeball and, well, it is anything but friendly. In fact, it's comically intense.

Brady is well known as a die-hard competitor, someone who battles for every inch. He famously said "if you're going to compete against me, you better be willing to give up your life" in his "Tom vs. Time" documentary, and it appears he means it based on how he treats the people in his family during a friendly game of dodgeball that he posted on Instagram.

Here's the full video, which my family watched intensely about seven times today:

Brady, who won the MVP last year and has previously said he wants to play until he's 45 years old, looks pretty spry in here. Although maybe he's firing shots at Gisele for only letting him play two more season in the NFL?

There's been buzz about Brady not playing -- or not committing to play -- in 2018, but that seems pretty far-fetched at this point. The Patriots quarterback is just soaking up his offseason, enjoying his celebrity and spending time launching rubber balls at his family member's heads.