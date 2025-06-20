Former NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Eli Manning reignited their rivalry in WWE fashion during a walkout at Fanatics Fest in New York City. Brady and Manning were among a number of athletes to make a WWE-style walkout, with the two putting on some especially wild pro wrestling theatrics.

Brady walked out to the tune of WWE superstar Cody Rhodes' theme, carrying a championship belt over his shoulder before antagonizing both of New York's football teams. Brady -- the longtime quarterback of the New England Patriots -- first took out a New York Jets jersey, spitting and then stomping on it, before taking an Eli Manning New York Giants jersey and ripping it in half.

It was then that Manning intervened, running down the walkway to tackle Brady before the two walked off together.

Manning, of course, is the fly in the ointment when it comes to Brady's legacy as a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Despite going 7-3 in the Super Bowl, Brady is still haunted by his two Super Bowl losses to Manning's Giants, including Super Bowl XLII -- when the Giants prevented the Patriots from going undefeated and becoming the first 19-0 team in NFL history.