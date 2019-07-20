WATCH: Tom Brady jumps off a cliff and goes horseback riding on family vacation

Tom Brady has finally fallen off the cliff that people have been telling him is inevitably coming. Only problem for non-New England fans is that this was an actual cliff, not a metaphorical one in his football career.

In a video posted by Brady on Friday, the quarterback is seen jumping off rocks with his daughter Vivian. He captured the photo, "If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won't be in synchronized diving." He said hew would still give his daughter a 10 though.

He also commented on his own video adding, "I didn't want to be the first Brady to fall off a cliff," not so subtly clapping back at the haters that had him falling off years ago.

The video made some people laugh but made others worry about the safety of TB12. Actor Dwayne Johnson commented, "You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father - but this just gave me anxiety. Geezus."

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was not impressed with Brady's diving skills saying, "She is a 10 but dad gets a 👎"

Brady and his family are enjoying time on vacation before the six-time Super Bowl champion has to return to his day job. The future Hall of Famer has been giving fans an insight to his vacation life all week.

On Thursday he posted a video that also caught a lot of social media attention. He is seen carrying a machete cutting his way through trees while horseback riding to "Old Town Road." He captioned it, "My manager: Don't do it man, that song is dead, we can do better."

"Old Town Road" singer Lil Was X responded to the video saying, "if u wanted a remix all you had to do was ask."

The defending champion will lace up for his 20th season in the NFL this fall, but until then he is keeping fans entertained on social media.