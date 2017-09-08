WATCH: Tom Brady shows off his arm strength on 54-yard bomb to Brandin Cooks

If Tom Brady's supposed to be losing his arm strength at age 40, he's definitely now showing it.

During the third quarter of the Patriots opener at Gillette Stadium, Brady threw a bomb to Brandin Cooks that traveled more than 55 yards in the air. On a first-and-10 play from his own 28-yard line, Brady dropped back to pass and decided to throw it to Cooks, despite the fact that his new receiver was being double covered by the Chiefs.

The double-coverage didn't seem to faze Cooks, who came down with an amazing catch.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, they weren't able to cash in on Cooks' circus catch. After the play, the Patriots drove down to the Chiefs' 4-yard line, but were unable to come away with a touchdown. Following a penalty by Brady, who was flagged for throwing an illegal forward pass after crossing the line of scrimmage, the Patriots had to settle for a 31-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski.

The field goal from Gostkowski gave the Patriots a 27-21 lead over Kansas City. Through three quarters, Brady is 14 of 27 for 233 yards while Cooks has three catches for 88 yards.

