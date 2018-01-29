WATCH: Tom Brady tells fans the Patriots have one more game to win, then drops mic

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl. You already knew that, but on Monday they are literally headed to the Super Bowl. They're traveling to Minneapolis to get ready for a full week's worth of festivities, and before they left, they had a nice little send-off party with some of their fans.

Several members of the team and front office spoke to the crowd, highlighted -- of course -- by Tom Brady. Owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and players Danny Amendola, Devin McCourty, and Duron Harmon also spoke. But Brady got the crowd fired up one last time before the team took off.

Brady on stage: "It's been an incredible journey. We've got one more to go...Patriots out!" Drops the mic. Captains on stage go crazy and swarm him. Brady connects on high fives with Jonathan Kraft and Bill Belichick. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 29, 2018

Yep. Tommy did a mic-drop. Check it, in video and gif form:

#Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with the mic drop to send off team to #SuperBowlLII pic.twitter.com/NYRcYxzXgP — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) January 29, 2018

Tom Brady mic drop. pic.twitter.com/526k5qqaU9 — Bernd Buchmasser (@BerndBuchmasser) January 29, 2018

That's not exactly perfect mic-dropping form, but he's a quarterback so he's not used to dropping things on purpose. I'm pretty sure Patriots fans will be OK with a sub-par mic-drop if it means picture-perfect passing on Sunday.