WATCH: Tom Brady tells fans the Patriots have one more game to win, then drops mic

Brady got the crowd riled at at the Patriots' Super Bowl send-off party

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl. You already knew that, but on Monday they are literally headed to the Super Bowl. They're traveling to Minneapolis to get ready for a full week's worth of festivities, and before they left, they had a nice little send-off party with some of their fans. 

Several members of the team and front office spoke to the crowd, highlighted -- of course -- by Tom Brady. Owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and players Danny Amendola, Devin McCourty, and Duron Harmon also spoke. But Brady got the crowd fired up one last time before the team took off. 

Yep. Tommy did a mic-drop. Check it, in video and gif form: 

That's not exactly perfect mic-dropping form, but he's a quarterback so he's not used to dropping things on purpose. I'm pretty sure Patriots fans will be OK with a sub-par mic-drop if it means picture-perfect passing on Sunday. 

