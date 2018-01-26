WATCH: Tom Brady's controversial trainer Alex Guerrero shares pliability massage

The Tom Brady story is pretty well-documented. Brady was a starting quarterback at Michigan who got passed by multiple NFL teams, including the Patriots, multiple times until he was taken with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. A rags-to-riches story, that Brady, now with five Super Bowl rings and dominating the game at 40 years old.

Despite that documentation, Facebook and Brady felt everyone need to know more about his motivation. So they whipped up a "Tom vs. Time" docuseries that focuses on Brady and his battle against old Papa Tiempo.

In the first episode, we learned that Brady keeps his suspension letter from the NFL handy. If you hadn't figured out that Brady has a chip on his shoulder by now ... well, you sure figured it out when they opened with that. Brady describes giving up a lot for football (as he leaves his mansion for his nice car) and points out that 2017 was a very difficult year for his family.

He also dives into the reason behind working with Alex Guerrero, the controversial trainer who has been in the news amid reports of "tensions" with the Patriots.

Brady fired up the TB12 stores, cookbook, meals and more with Guerrero and in the documentary, Brady explains why he works with Guerrero, who has since been banned from the Patriots' sideline and team plane.

Essentially Guerrero was working with other players and Brady, looking to extend his career, agreed to talk with the trainer. He was blown away by what he learned about pliability.

"What can he do that's different than what everyone else has done for me, which is ice your shoulder and take some rest? And boy did I learn a lot," Brady explains. "I see pliability as lengthening and softening the muscles to get them back into balance. Over the years, so many muscle contractions, or through the workouts we do, we shorten the muscles. So if you can get them to lengthen, then when you can contract, they can fully contract and relax.

"We're so close. He's much more than someone who just works on me physically."

Here's an example of the massage Brady gets from Guerrero to work on being more pliable.

Guerrero said the duo basically tries to trick Brady's brain and body into expecting he's going to get the crap beat out of him by football.

"Prior to the season starting, we really try to get his brain to understand there's going to be impact and then try to prepare his body for impact," Guerrero says. "To almost as feel as if it's normal behavior for him."

Brady firmly believes he's not playing without Guerrero.

"There's no way I would be here today without that, Brady said. "He's just been so influential in how I take care of my body, the process, the routine that we go through on a weekly basis to prepare myself to play without pain, with joy. And I can go to practice feeling great. So when you're 39 and most guys go 'aaarrrgh ... [Brady throws football] ... I can fire that motherf----r."

Watch the full documentary below: