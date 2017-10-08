WATCH: Torrey Smith celebrates his touchdown bomb by hitting a home run

Coming into Week 5, Carson Wentz had never thrown for three touchdowns in a game. After an early TD toss to No. 2 tight end Trey Burton and another to No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz, Wentz set out to change that fact late in the first quarter.

How'd he do it? By dialing up a home run ball to speedy wideout Torrey Smith, who beat Cardinals corner Justin Bethel off the line of scrimmage and deep down the field.

TORREY SMITH TO THE HOUSE!



He knocks this celebration out of the park. 😂 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/s3fhjap6K5 — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017

After hitting the first home run for a touchdown, Torrey had to follow it up by knocking another one over the wall.

If you've got Nelson Agholor pitching for your fantasy baseball team, that's really going to hurt your ERA and WHIP. If you don't have Agholor pitching today (and I doubt you do; he's a football player), you can just assume this was an homage to baseball great (and Eagles fan) Mike Trout, who's in the house for the festivities this afternoon.

With two home runs in four-plus games this season, Torrey only needs 31 more to catch the 33 Trout hit for the Angles this year. Unfortunately, he only gets to play 16 total games, as opposed to the 114 Trout participated in this season. I don't think he's going to catch up.