WATCH: Torrey Smith celebrates his touchdown bomb by hitting a home run
Smith was the recipient of Carson Wentz's third touchdown pass of the first quarter
Coming into Week 5, Carson Wentz had never thrown for three touchdowns in a game. After an early TD toss to No. 2 tight end Trey Burton and another to No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz, Wentz set out to change that fact late in the first quarter.
How'd he do it? By dialing up a home run ball to speedy wideout Torrey Smith, who beat Cardinals corner Justin Bethel off the line of scrimmage and deep down the field.
After hitting the first home run for a touchdown, Torrey had to follow it up by knocking another one over the wall.
If you've got Nelson Agholor pitching for your fantasy baseball team, that's really going to hurt your ERA and WHIP. If you don't have Agholor pitching today (and I doubt you do; he's a football player), you can just assume this was an homage to baseball great (and Eagles fan) Mike Trout, who's in the house for the festivities this afternoon.
With two home runs in four-plus games this season, Torrey only needs 31 more to catch the 33 Trout hit for the Angles this year. Unfortunately, he only gets to play 16 total games, as opposed to the 114 Trout participated in this season. I don't think he's going to catch up.
-
Njoku spikes the ball into his own butt
Djoku laid out with full body extension and snared a Kevin Hogan pass with one hand
-
Dolphins fans chant for Matt Moore
Things aren't going well in Miami for the veteran quarterback
-
Eli makes joke about LA 'soccer stadium'
The quarterback is glad he doesn't play for the Chargers
-
Wentz throws three TDs in first quarter
It's the first three-touchdown game of Wentz's career
-
NFL Week 5 scores, schedule, updates
Everything you need to know for Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
VP Pence leaves game after players kneel
Some skeptics wonder if Pence's actions were premeditated.
Add a Comment