WATCH: Travis Kelce cannot be covered over the middle on 'Monday Night Football'

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a whole lot going offensively in the first half of their game against Washington on Monday night. Just about the only thing they did well was find Travis Kelce with the football -- provided Alex Smith had enough time to drop back and spot his big tight end over the middle.

Kelce got the team's first first down of the game with a little less than a minute to go in the first quarter by sneaking into the back half of the Washington defense, beating Kendall Fuller off the line and then using his body to shield the DB away from the throw.

Kelce also gave Kansas City its first points of the game, this time running a post route while split out to the right side of the field.

That's No. 1 cornerback Bashaud Breeland Kelce beat right there. He's the worst kind of tight end for a defense to face: too fast for safeties, too big for corners, and seemingly always open.

And of course, Kelce did a little dance in the end zone, as he is wont to do.

Why not? It's Monday Night Football. Dance your heart out, Travis.