WATCH: Trent Richardson absolutely trucks some dude in his second CFL game

It's been a long time since we've seen anything impressive from Trent Richardson, the former first-round pick of the Browns, who was traded to the Colts for another first-round pick, before landing with the Ravens and eventually washing out of the NFL just a few months later.

Richardson initially didn't want to play in the Canadian Football League because of concerns about having to spend two years north of the border. But he eventually changed his mind and decided to sign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

And to our surprise -- and probably yours too -- he is out there laying wood on dudes in only his second game with the Roughriders.

Trent Richardson ran someone over last night. Was his second CFL game pic.twitter.com/lYXBTw4Jw1 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 14, 2017

Richardson actually finished the day as the leading rusher for the Roughriders, compiling 60 yards on 14 carries. That gives the former Alabama standout 80 yards on 19 carries for the season.

Watching Richardson in college, it was hard to fathom he would fall this far this fast. He was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2011 and helped Alabama to win a pair of national titles, including the 2011 season, when he ran for 1,679 yards on just 283 carries.

The Browns traded up in the 2012 NFL Draft to grab Richardson No. 3 overall behind only Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III; he actually almost produced a 1,000-yard season in his rookie season, running for 950 yards. Richardson only averaged 3.6 yards per carry, though, and people were clearly concerned, hence him being dealt to the Colts in September of his second season with Cleveland. At the time it was clearly a questionable move by Indianapolis.

Richardson would flounder in Indianapolis, one of many questionable moves that led to ex-GM Ryan Grigson's eventual dismissal.

At one point during the 2016 offseason, Richardson actually looked pretty shredded after losing 22 pounds. Some people thought he might be able to put it all together and try to rejuvenate his NFL career. But it never happened, even with Richardson having some teams kick tires on him.

Now he's in Canada, but the good news is he wouldn't be the first player to ever make a comeback by flowing north. Plus, he appears to be at least running with some newfound energy and looking half decent.