WATCH: Two Carson Wentz bombs have very different results against the Redskins
Wentz rebounded from an awful interception with a 64-yard touchdown pass against the Redskins
Carson Wentz has looked like a completely different quarterback after an uneven rookie season. Entering the Eagles' Monday night game against the Redskins, he had thrown 13 touchdowns and three interceptions a year after he threw 16 touchdowns and 14 picks.
On Monday night, we saw a little bit of rookie-year Wentz and a little bit of second-year Wentz. Let's start with the bad.
In the first quarter, facing a second-and-31 inside his own 5-yard line, Wentz let fly an epic arm punt that landed in the arms of Quinton Dunbar.
But in the second quarter, trailing 10-3, Wentz rebounded by hoisting up a perfect 64-yard bomb to Mack Hollins.
Of note: Before he was catching a 64-yard touchdown on national television, Hollins was biking to work.
The Eagles took the lead right before halftime when Wentz thew his second touchdown of the night -- this one a four-yarder to Zach Ertz. Follow along in the second half with our GameTracker here as the Eagles try to improve to 6-1 and cement their status atop the NFC.
