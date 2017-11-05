WATCH: Tyreek Hill scores checkdown Hail Mary thanks to horrible Cowboys defense

Prevent defense is a staple of late-half and late-game situations in the NFL. It can often prevent you from winning, and in the case of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, it prevented them from stopping the Chiefs on offense to close out the first half.

With two seconds left on the clock and the Chiefs deciding to run a play (instead of taking a knee) from their own 45-yard line, Dallas put three guys on the defensive line, one in the middle of the field and seven dudes way back near the end zone. The Chiefs would never be able to score.

(Ron Howard voice) "The Chiefs found a way to score."

Tyreek Hill in space is a dangerous thing, and the Cowboys decided to give him essentially unlimited space. Hill caught the ball on the Cowboys' 40-yard line after a short-ish, easy completion from Smith -- there was literally no one near Hill, it would have been hard to miss -- and didn't have to worry about seeing a defender until the Cowboys' 22-yard line.

Leave it to Alex Smith to score a Hail Mary with a checkdown — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) November 5, 2017

That's 18 yards of letting Hill build up speed and start to plan his route through traffic; this is a guy who is lethal on punt and kick returns obviously, so this is just a shorter, easier version.

There was still no way the Cowboys wouldn't tackle him.

He juked one dude, found a crease and burst through the players before finding the end zone.

Play-by-play man Jim Nantz had a perfect call, yelling, "IMPOSSIBLE!" as Hill ran into the end zone. His broadcast partner Tony Romo said he had "never seen that" and argued that Jason Garrett probably hadn't ever seen it either.

Garrett was pretty clearly distressed after the play.

"Obviously not a very good play for us," Garrett told Tracy Wolfson during his pre-halftime interview.

He added that the Cowboys would have to "shake the play off" and move on with the second half. That's ominous for a team that was dominating for most of the first half and somehow only had a four-point lead over the Chiefs at halftime.

Garrett might think twice before playing prevent defense against someone like Hill again. Credit the Chiefs for setting up the Hail Mary like that too -- sending everyone deep and then sneaking Hill underneath was clever, and it paid big dividends.

