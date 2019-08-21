WATCH: USWNT star Carli Lloyd drills a 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice
NFL kickers, you've been put on notice
We may have to start referring to Carli Lloyd as a two-sport star.
The United States Women's National Team star visited the Eagles' joint practice with the Ravens on Tuesday, where she proceeded to steal the show in front of both teams. Lloyd took some reps as a place kicker and it turns out she's pretty good at booting sports balls. Who would have thought?
But good is one thing. Good from 55 yards is another. Get a load of this monster kick.
That thing would have been good from at least 60.
Sure, she's doing pretty well in her own sport (back-to-back World Cup titles isn't so bad), but that showing from the 37-year-old should have kickers around the league nervous for their jobs. With or without pads, hitting from 55 is certainly no easy task, and it's one that not too many guys around the league can accomplish with consistency. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott went 2-of-5 from 50-plus yards last season, while Ravens kicker Justin Tucker went 5-of-7.
Give Lloyd a few weeks of practice and she may be a real weapon on the football field. At the very least, she's an upgrade from whatever the Chicago Bears have got on their roster.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys ink Smith to 5-year extension
It's a dream come true for Smith, but also for the Cowboys -- who still have financial room...
-
Cowboys' Cooper has plantar fasciitis
The team isn't panicked, and neither is Cooper, but this is definitely an injury to watch
-
Brown at practice, still no helmet
The Antonio Brown helmet saga has a new development
-
Were Mayfield's comments out of line?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss the merits of Mayfield's dig at the Giants and their rookie...
-
Patriots' Thomas activated off PUP
New England's receiver unit continues to deepen
-
Daniel Jones teammates defend him
Dexter Lawrence and Evan Engram defend Daniel Jones; Engram sees Mayfield's 'cry for atten...