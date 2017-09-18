WATCH: Vic Beasley destroys Aaron Rodgers, forces backwards pass and TD

Sunday night is turning into a nightmare for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After throwing a costly interception at the end of the first half, which allowed the Falcons to grow their lead to 17 points. It didn't take long for Rodgers to mess up again in the second half.

This time, early in the third quarter, Rodgers faced pressure and tried to throw the ball away. But as he threw the ball, Vic Beasley Jr. crunched him and the ball fluttered out of Rodgers' hands. It was a close call between an incompletion and a fumble, but the officials allowed the play to continue.

Desmond Trufant, who picked off Rodgers late in the second quarter, scooped up the ball and returned the fumble for a touchdown. After a review, the fumble was upheld.

This play is a great way to sum up Rodgers' night:

And here's a look at the interception in the second quarter:

Those are two of the worst plays you'll see from Rodgers ever. He rarely turns the ball over (he had seven interceptions last year), but his turnovers on Sunday night have led to 14 Falcons points.

Weird night. You can follow the action in our GameTracker.