MINNEAPOLIS -- How about this for a revenge game? Sam Darnold got his first home start as a member of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, up against his former club in the San Francisco 49ers. Backed up to his own 2-yard line in the second quarter, the journeyman quarterback proceeded to launch a bomb to No. 1 wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who then outraced the San Francisco secondary for a 97-yard score.

Jefferson beat double coverage on the deep throw, corralling it just past midfield before cutting back and cruising into the end zone. The big play put Minnesota up 10-0 on the 49ers, who were touchdown favorites for the Week 2 matchup earlier this week.

Jefferson's explosion was just as notable considering Minnesota is without fellow starting wideout Jordan Addison against the 49ers due to an ankle injury. Darnold also chipped in with a big play of his own earlier in the game, scrambling for a 16-yard first-down run.