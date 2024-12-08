Sometimes, the celebration after a big play is just as entertaining as the play itself. That was certainly the case during the first half of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Vikings safety Josh Metellus picked off Kirk Cousins, which then queued him and fellow safety Camryn Bynum into a perfectly executed celebration.

After reaching the end zone to celebrate the turnover, Bynum and Metellus recreated the dance-battle scene from the 2004 movie "White Chicks."

This celebration was premeditated and well rehearsed, as Bynum told NFL Media Friday the safety duo had been cooking up this dance for whenever they made a big play next.

"We watched it a million times," Bynum told NFL Media. "The mental reps is everything. Just like watching film. You watch it, then it's, 'All right, Josh, we gotta master it.' Took 30 minutes one day, just to master it. Now it's locked in. Now we know. So before every game we walk through it. But we have to do it real subtly. We don't want anybody else to see it. We've got to just work our steps and talk through it, 'this and this next, do this, all right, now we're done, turn up.' We did one day of like a 30-minute rehearsal, like grinding. Other than that, it was just all watching film. We got it locked in. It's muscle memory at this point. Because we know in the moment, we've got to make it big. We'll be good."

Of course, the added spice to this celebration routine was that it came after picking off Kirk Cousins, who is facing the Vikings for the first time in Minneapolis since signing with the Falcons in free agency this offseason.