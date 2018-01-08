WATCH: Vikings surprise lifelong fan with playoff tickets for her 100th birthday
You're never too old to attend your first playoff game
When you live a life that spans a century, there's a pretty good chance you've seen and done a lot of things. For Millie, a lifelong Vikings fan who is approaching her 100th birthday, one thing he hasn't done is attend an NFL playoff game.
That's about to change.
The Vikings decided to surprise Millie with an early birthday present: tickets to the team's NFC divisional round matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikes extended the invitation via a letter, which Millie read aloud while her family filmed. The resulting video is a pretty cool to watch.
There's no screaming or crying or over-the-top reaction, but Millie's genuine disbelief that comes as she tries to comprehend the news is really neat. That's a very sweet gesture from the Vikings, so hopefully they'll be good hosts when she's in attendance on Sunday.
