Watch Vikings vs. Bears: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Minnesota

Current Records: Chicago 7-8; Minnesota 10-5

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings may be playing at home again on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point defeat. Minnesota and the Chicago Bears will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Vikings now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like Minnesota must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Green Bay Packers, falling 23-10. QB Kirk Cousins had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 3.94 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, a victory for Chicago just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Kansas City Chiefs an easy 26-3 victory.

The losses put Minnesota at 10-5 and Chicago at 7-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Vikings enter the contest with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. As for the Bears, they rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 17 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.50

Odds

The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Vikings as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 36

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.