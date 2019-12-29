Watch Vikings vs. Bears: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Vikings vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Minnesota
Current Records: Chicago 7-8; Minnesota 10-5
What to Know
The Minnesota Vikings may be playing at home again on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point defeat. Minnesota and the Chicago Bears will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Vikings now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It looks like Minnesota must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Green Bay Packers, falling 23-10. QB Kirk Cousins had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 3.94 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, a victory for Chicago just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Kansas City Chiefs an easy 26-3 victory.
The losses put Minnesota at 10-5 and Chicago at 7-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Vikings enter the contest with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. As for the Bears, they rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 17 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.50
Odds
The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Vikings as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 36
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Sep 29, 2019 - Chicago 16 vs. Minnesota 6
- Dec 30, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Minnesota 10
- Nov 18, 2018 - Chicago 25 vs. Minnesota 20
- Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 23 vs. Chicago 10
- Oct 09, 2017 - Minnesota 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Minnesota 38 vs. Chicago 10
- Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 20 vs. Minnesota 10
- Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 38 vs. Chicago 17
- Nov 01, 2015 - Minnesota 23 vs. Chicago 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch
The Eagles can wrap up the NFC East title with a win over the Giants
-
Steelers vs. Ravens: How to watch, more
The Steelers need a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture
-
DAL vs. WAS: How to watch, more
It's now-or-never for Dallas, but Washington wants to play spoiler
-
Week 17 preview: Key games and stats
Week 17 of the NFL will have the final say in deciding the playoff picture and a whole lot...
-
Every playoff scenario, seed outcome
Breaking down every single playoff scenario for every single NFL team remaining in the mix
-
Week 17 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every game on the last week of the regular season
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game