Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Indianapolis 4-8-1; Minnesota 10-3

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. They earned a 28-11 win in their most recent contest against the Minnesota Vikings in September of 2020.

The Colts played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 54-19 blowout to the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago. QB Matt Ryan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, falling 34-23. The Vikings' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Kirk Cousins, who passed for two TDs and 425 yards on 41 attempts, and WR Justin Jefferson, who caught 11 passes for 223 yards.

Indianapolis is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up five turnovers, Indianapolis had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Minnesota can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 4-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indianapolis have won both of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last eight years.