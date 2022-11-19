Who's Playing

Dallas @ Minnesota

Current Records: Dallas 6-3; Minnesota 8-1

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium. With a combined 902 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Green Bay Packers last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 31-28. The Cowboys were up 28-14 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of WR CeeDee Lamb, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 150 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Lamb has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-10 deficit. The Vikings can attribute much of their success to RB Dalvin Cook, who rushed for one TD and 119 yards on 14 carries, and WR Justin Jefferson, who caught ten passes for one TD and 193 yards. That touchdown -- an 81-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Minnesota's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. Writer Option Sys Failure

This next contest is expected to be close, with Dallas going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Dallas came out ahead of the Vikings 20-16 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -113

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won two out of their last four games against Minnesota.