Watch Vikings vs. Eagles: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 3-2-0; Philadelphia 3-2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They will square off against Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Vikings going off at just a 3-point favorite.

A well-balanced attack led Minnesota over the Giants every single quarter on their way to victory. Minnesota took down the Giants 28-10. WR Adam Thielen and RB Dalvin Cook were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former caught seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the latter picked up 132 yards on the ground on 21 carries and caught six passes for 86 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Thielen has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Philadelphia. They made easy work of the Jets last week and carried off a 31-6 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for the Eagles, they come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 63. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Philadelphia have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.