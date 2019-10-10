Watch Vikings vs. Eagles: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Vikings vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 3-2-0; Philadelphia 3-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They will square off against Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Vikings going off at just a 3-point favorite.
A well-balanced attack led Minnesota over the Giants every single quarter on their way to victory. Minnesota took down the Giants 28-10. WR Adam Thielen and RB Dalvin Cook were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former caught seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the latter picked up 132 yards on the ground on 21 carries and caught six passes for 86 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Thielen has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Philadelphia. They made easy work of the Jets last week and carried off a 31-6 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for the Eagles, they come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 63. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Philadelphia have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.
- Oct 07, 2018 - Minnesota 23 vs. Philadelphia 21
- Jan 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 38 vs. Minnesota 7
- Oct 23, 2016 - Philadelphia 21 vs. Minnesota 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
How to watch Giants vs. Patriots
Everything you need to know about Giants-Patriots in Week 6
-
Jags owner hints Ramsey could play
The Jalen Ramsey drama is still going in Jacksonville
-
Jets' Herndon out, Mosley 'doubtful'
Although they'll get their franchise QB back, the Jets will still take the field without at...
-
NFL bans Ravens' dropkick on kickoff
The NFL was not a fan of the way the Ravens kicked the ball off earlier this year
-
Elliott not concerned with fewer touches
The two-time NFL rushing champ isn't worried about his individual numbers, and for good reason
-
Patriots vs. Giants odds, best TNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Giants vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
49ers vs. Browns takeaways
San Francisco runs wild against a Cleveland team that struggled in all facets in prime time
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too