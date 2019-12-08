Watch Vikings vs. Lions: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Vikings vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 8-4; Detroit 3-8-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Detroit Lions can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Detroit and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Detroit is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.
It looks like the Lions got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 24-20 to the Chicago Bears. WR Kenny Golladay put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for 158 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Golladay's 75-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the first quarter.
Minnesota came within a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, but they wound up with a 37-30 loss. No one had a big game offensively for Minnesota, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Kyle Rudolph, DB Anthony Harris, and WR Laquon Treadwell. Kirk Cousins' 58-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to Treadwell in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is second worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. To make matters even worse for the Lions, the Vikings enter the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Vikings' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Vikings are a big 13-point favorite against the Lions.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Oct 20, 2019 - Minnesota 42 vs. Detroit 30
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 27 vs. Detroit 9
- Nov 04, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. Detroit 9
- Nov 23, 2017 - Minnesota 30 vs. Detroit 23
- Oct 01, 2017 - Detroit 14 vs. Minnesota 7
- Nov 24, 2016 - Detroit 16 vs. Minnesota 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Detroit 22 vs. Minnesota 16
- Oct 25, 2015 - Minnesota 28 vs. Detroit 19
- Sep 20, 2015 - Minnesota 26 vs. Detroit 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Ravens at Bills: How to watch, more
Buffalo is in position to make a major statement against No. 1 seeded Ravens
-
Expert picks for every Week 14 game
The NFL is back for Week 14, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 14 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 14 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Week 14 best bets: Cowboys top Bears
Other best bets include Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars knocking off the Chargers
-
Best bets: Ravens, Patriots cover
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 14
-
NFL Week 14 picks: Falcons down Panthers
CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season
-
Recap: Bears take down Cowboys on TNF
The Cowboys' offensive problems continue, as their losing streak reaches three
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game