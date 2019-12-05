Watch Vikings vs. Lions: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 8-4; Detroit 3-8-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Detroit Lions can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Detroit and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Detroit is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

It looks like the Lions got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 24-20 to the Chicago Bears. WR Kenny Golladay put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for 158 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Golladay's 75-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the first quarter.

Minnesota came within a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, but they wound up with a 37-30 loss. No one had a big game offensively for Minnesota, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Kyle Rudolph, DB Anthony Harris, and WR Laquon Treadwell. Kirk Cousins' 58-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to Treadwell in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is second worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. To make matters even worse for the Lions, the Vikings enter the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Vikings' favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 13-point favorite against the Lions.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.