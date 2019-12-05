Watch Vikings vs. Lions: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Vikings vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 8-4; Detroit 3-8-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Detroit Lions can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Detroit and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Detroit is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.
It looks like the Lions got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 24-20 to the Chicago Bears. WR Kenny Golladay put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for 158 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Golladay's 75-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the first quarter.
Minnesota came within a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, but they wound up with a 37-30 loss. No one had a big game offensively for Minnesota, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Kyle Rudolph, DB Anthony Harris, and WR Laquon Treadwell. Kirk Cousins' 58-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to Treadwell in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is second worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. To make matters even worse for the Lions, the Vikings enter the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Vikings' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a big 13-point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 43
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Oct 20, 2019 - Minnesota 42 vs. Detroit 30
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 27 vs. Detroit 9
- Nov 04, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. Detroit 9
- Nov 23, 2017 - Minnesota 30 vs. Detroit 23
- Oct 01, 2017 - Detroit 14 vs. Minnesota 7
- Nov 24, 2016 - Detroit 16 vs. Minnesota 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Detroit 22 vs. Minnesota 16
- Oct 25, 2015 - Minnesota 28 vs. Detroit 19
- Sep 20, 2015 - Minnesota 26 vs. Detroit 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Pederson, Eagles brass on same page
The Eagles have made a few changes, but Pederson insists the Eagles coaching staff and front...
-
Pats left with no kicker as claim fails
Are the Patriots going to go without a kicker this week?
-
Week 14 NFL odds, top picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Player at Kaepernick workout signs deal
One player involved in Colin Kaepernick's November workout has signed an NFL deal
-
Eagles give latest update on Howard
Howard has sat the past three games with a shoulder injury and appears unlikely to play Monday...
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 14
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top NFL office pool picks.
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game