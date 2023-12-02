Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: Miami 8-3, Washington 4-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The Commanders do have the home-field advantage, but the Dolphins are expected to win by 9.5 points.

Miami has more to be thankful for after their matchup against New York on Friday. Everything went the Dolphins' way against the Jets as the Dolphins made off with a 34-13 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miami.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Dolphins to victory, but perhaps none more so than Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill was another key contributor, picking up 102 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Jets to a paltry 159 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Dolphins' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out seven times before it was all said and done. Christian Wilkins was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Meanwhile, Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Commanders lost to the Cowboys, and the Commanders lost bad. The score wound up at 45-10. Washington was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Commanders' defeat came about despite a quality game from Sam Howell, who threw for 300 yards on 28 of 44 attempts, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Commanders couldn't find the end zone and finished the game with only a touchdown. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Cowboys scored six.

Miami is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for Washington, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's game: The Dolphins have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 294.9 passing yards per game (they're ranked second in passing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Commanders (currently ranked fourth in passing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 278.2 per game. It's looking like Sunday's matchup might be a classic QB duel. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NFL content.

Odds

Miami is a big 9.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

Washington and Miami both have 1 win in their last 2 games.