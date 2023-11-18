Who's Playing

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: New York 2-8, Washington 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Commanders are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Giants a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Washington might have drawn first blood against Seattle on Sunday, but it was Seattle who got the last laugh. The Commanders fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 29-26.

The Commanders' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Sam Howell, who threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, and Brian Robinson Jr. who picked up 119 receiving yards and a touchdown. Howell has been hot recently, having posted 300 or more passing yards the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, New York was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 49-17 loss at the hands of the Cowboys. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New York in their matchups with Dallas: they've now lost six in a row.

The Giants weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 86 passing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Cowboys passed for 472.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for New York, their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Commanders are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be the Giants' ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's contest: The Commanders have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 278.3 passing yards per game. It's a different story for the Giants , though, as they've been averaging only 174.8 per game. How will the Giants fare against such a dominant passing game? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Washington is a big 9-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 37 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.