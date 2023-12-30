Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: San Francisco 11-4, Washington 4-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The 49ers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

San Francisco unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 33-19 to the Ravens. Despite 86 more yards than Baltimore, San Francisco couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Despite the loss, the 49ers got a solid performance out of Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries. McCaffrey hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for three straight games. Brandon Aiyuk also helped out as he racked up 113 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of the Jets by a score of 30-28. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for Washington, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that he punched in two or more rushing touchdowns.

San Francisco's loss dropped their record down to 11-4. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

San Francisco strolled past Washington when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 37-20. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 49ers since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Francisco is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington and San Francisco both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.