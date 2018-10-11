Watch Washington vs. Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Redskins vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Washington 2-2; Carolina 3-1
What to Know
Carolina has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Washington at 1:00 p.m. Carolina will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.
It was a close one, but last Sunday Carolina sidestepped the Giants for a 33-31 win. Cam Newton, who passed for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Carolina's success. Newton has been a consistent playmaker for Carolina as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 43-19 loss at the hands of New Orleans. Washington was down by 40-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Carolina's success rolls on or if Washington is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Redskins are a slight 1 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Washington are 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 2-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Washington in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 15 vs. Carolina Panthers 26
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 44 vs. Washington Redskins 16
Watch This Game Live
