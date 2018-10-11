Watch Washington vs. Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)

Current records: Washington 2-2; Carolina 3-1

What to Know

Carolina has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Washington at 1:00 p.m. Carolina will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

It was a close one, but last Sunday Carolina sidestepped the Giants for a 33-31 win. Cam Newton, who passed for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Carolina's success. Newton has been a consistent playmaker for Carolina as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 43-19 loss at the hands of New Orleans. Washington was down by 40-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Carolina's success rolls on or if Washington is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Redskins are a slight 1 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Washington are 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 2-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Washington in the last 4 years.