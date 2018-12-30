Watch Washington vs. Philadelphia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Redskins vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: Washington 7-8; Philadelphia 8-7
What to Know
Philadelphia will square off against Washington at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Philadelphia received the perfect holiday gift last week. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 32-30 win from a begrudging Philadelphia squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Foles, who passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Zach Ertz, who caught 12 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Washington's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Saturday. They came up short against Tennessee, falling 16-25.
Philadelphia are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.
Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Washington when the two teams last met, taking their game 28-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Philadelphia since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $96.43
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Washington are 9-6-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 5-9-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 41.5
Series History
Washington have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Philadelphia.
- 2018 - Philadelphia Eagles 28 vs. Washington Redskins 13
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 34 vs. Washington Redskins 24
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 30
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 22 vs. Washington Redskins 27
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 24 vs. Washington Redskins 38
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20
Watch This Game Live
