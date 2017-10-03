WATCH: Washington's last-ditch lateral play ends in a Justin Houston touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington 29-20 on Monday night, moving to 4-0 in the process. It was 23-20 with four seconds left, but a last-ditch hook-and-lateral play went awry, and it resulted in Justin Houston scooping up a fumble and rumbling to the house for six points.

Here's the game-winning field goal from from Harrison Butker, who the Chiefs picked up off waivers from the Panthers:

And here's the game-ending play:

That's Kirk Cousins to Jamison Crowder for two yards, followed by a Crowder fumble, which was recovered by Jordan Reed. Reed then lateraled to Chris Thompson, who attempted to shovel the ball back to Reed as he fell to the ground, but couldn't. That's where a waiting Houston scooped it up, threw a stiff-arm at Thompson, then broke an attempted strip-tackle attempt from Reed at the goal line and walked into the end zone for six of the easiest points he'll have in his life.

Whew.

What an ending.