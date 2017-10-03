WATCH: Washington's last-ditch lateral play ends in a Justin Houston touchdown
Houston recovered the second of two fumbles by Washington on the play and took it to the house
The Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington 29-20 on Monday night, moving to 4-0 in the process. It was 23-20 with four seconds left, but a last-ditch hook-and-lateral play went awry, and it resulted in Justin Houston scooping up a fumble and rumbling to the house for six points.
Here's the game-winning field goal from from Harrison Butker, who the Chiefs picked up off waivers from the Panthers:
And here's the game-ending play:
That's Kirk Cousins to Jamison Crowder for two yards, followed by a Crowder fumble, which was recovered by Jordan Reed. Reed then lateraled to Chris Thompson, who attempted to shovel the ball back to Reed as he fell to the ground, but couldn't. That's where a waiting Houston scooped it up, threw a stiff-arm at Thompson, then broke an attempted strip-tackle attempt from Reed at the goal line and walked into the end zone for six of the easiest points he'll have in his life.
Whew.
What an ending.
-
Wild MNF ending sinks gamblers, Fantasy
There are bad beats, and then there's what happened on the final play of 'Monday Night Foo...
-
Chiefs edge Redskins: 9 takeaways
The Chiefs are the only remaining unbeaten team through the first quarter of the season
-
Luck to return to practice this week
Luck could be on track to return in mid-to-late October, given the previously discussed ti...
-
NFL protests tracker: Fewer in Week 4
A week after league-wide demonstrations, most NFL teams scaled back in Week 4
-
Chiefs' Kelce owns the middle on 'MNF'
Kelce caught two big passes over the middle, including the Chiefs' first touchdown of the...
-
Kelley, Williams leave MNF with injuries
Washington had a number of injuries on Monday, but none bigger than losing Pro Bowl corner
Add a Comment