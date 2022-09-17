It's been four years since Odell Beckham Jr. played for the New York Giants, but some fans wish he would return -- including one who may not have even been born in 2018. A fan posted a video of his young son receiving a Giants Beckham Jr. jersey, and the little guy did not hesitate to put it on.

The video was posted underneath a tweet by Giants superfan Joe Ruback, better known as License Plate Guy. Ruback was asking the free agent receiver to "stop playing around" and get back to New York to get a ring with the Giants. A proud father used that tweet as an opportunity to share the adorable video that impressed Beckham Jr. himself.

"Hey, son, it's a classic," the father says while handing the little boy the jersey. "It's a classic. This is for you, buddy."

The boy immediately threw his cap on the ground and took off the T-shirt he was wearing to replace it with the gift his dad just got him. Beckham Jr. loved the young fan's passion and decided it was worth a reply on social media -- and potentially an autograph.

"Gottta find a way to sign this for lil man!!! That's some real love," Beckham Jr. wrote.

Beckham Jr. was selected 12th overall by the Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He built a name for himself in New York and was even ranked 23rd by his peers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2019. However, the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns that same year.

After a little bit of drama in 2021, the Browns released Beckham Jr. and both parties reached a settlement to void the final two seasons of his deal. He went on to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, which turned out well for him as he earned his first Super Bowl ring in February. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL injury during that Super Bowl.

Beckham Jr. participated in the Rams' championship banner ceremony at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8, but he is still recovering from his knee injury and has yet to sign another contract. Based on the Twitter video, it seems like the next generation of football fans is not opposed to seeing him return to New York, so perhaps that could still be an option for him.