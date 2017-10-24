WATCH: Young Eagles fan rejects Chris Thompson handing her a football

A lot of NFL players like to give their touchdown balls to kids in the stands. It's a nice gesture and it makes the NFL a family-friendly event. But the NFL is bloodsport to some, including a young girl sitting the front row of the Eagles and Redskins game on Monday night. After scoring a touchdown, Redskins running back Chris Thompson tried to offer her up a souvenir -- but she was having none of it.

Nice gesture from @cthompson25 after that TD in Philly. #MNF #WASvsPHI A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Sadly, the man sitting next to the girl (presumably her dad) saved Thompson from the embarrassment by laughing and taking the ball himself while she sat with her hands in her lap staring at Thompson. She presumably spent the rest of the game muttering under her breath about bandwagoners and how her dad never took her to Lincoln Finanical Field before this year.

The Eagles are on a roll -- 6-1 and first in the NFC East with five straight wins. After this you have to give their fans credit. Even at a young age, they don't care about the memorabilia. It's all about the wins, and if it's from the Redskins it simply isn't worth it. There's no question that she explained this to her dad on the car ride home, before sternly saying that she's "not mad, but disappointed." With that being said, she played it cool, but there's definitely some pride in her face at the end.

She knows what she did.