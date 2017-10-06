WATCH: Young female Eagles fan provides route tree breakdown for Cam Newton

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton finally issued an apology for his degrading remarks directed towards a female reporter for the Charlotte Observer.

Newton, for those that don't know, said it was "funny" for a "female" to ask him about routes (Jourdan Rodrigue, the reporter in question, was inquiring about Devin Funchess being more physical with his routes) and made condescending remarks. It took Newton far too long to apologize, and it ultimately cost him a sponsor, but at least he's trying to do the right thing now and put the incident behind him.

Unfortunately, not everyone is going to let Cam off the hook that easy. And one young female Eagles fan had some good fun with Newton, filming a video explaining what all the various routes are, while firing some shots in Newton's direction.

The "you know, I think real boys fall on the football" line is absolutely savage.

And the entire video is well done and pretty hilarious. But it's also a reminder how short-sighted Newton's opinion is. Millions of guys out there either were terrible at football or never played football and constantly opine about the sport and various things that happen in football games. (Some of us even get paid for it!) Women who love football wanting to talk football isn't just acceptable, it's fantastic for the sport.

Even worse, for Newton to think that a female covering the Panthers for a year might not be watching some of the routes his receivers ran just implies a level of hubris and ignorance to his surroundings.

Lastly, Newton -- the father of two daughters -- is sending a poor message to young people of both sexes. He's telling young men it is OK to be a jerk at work and to denigrate the fairer sex, while also sending a message to women that they should not want to be in or around the sport of football.

Newton said he "tries to be a positive role model" in his apology. Hopefully he will take this as a opportunity to provide a better message moving forward.